Lizzo To Play Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in May 2023

Tour follows an Emmy win for the superstar

By on Mon, Nov 14, 2022 at 10:33 am

Earlier today, pop/hip-hop/R&B/soul diva extraordinaire Lizzo announced the details of the second North American leg of her the Special 2our.

As part of the trek, Lizzo, who just won an Emmy Award  for Outstanding Competition Program and a Video Music Award for “About Damn Time," will perform on May 12, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and tickets to the Lizzo concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
