Rock Hall Hosting Beyoncé Fan Day on March 29

Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records
The cover of Cowboy Carter
Mark your calendars and giddy up!
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is hosting Beyoncé Fan Day on March 29, when the megastar’s latest album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, will be released.
Learn about the artists who inspired and influenced her music while enjoying activities that will include a Beyoncé playlist blasting songs from her new album and her iconic throwbacks; special artifacts from Beyoncé’s career, including her from the "Run The World (Girls)" video; music video reel in the Foster Theater; and a photo op at the Long Live Rock Letters.
With “Texas Hold ‘Em,” the first single from the album, she became the first Black woman to top the country charts. Which is just a taste of what's to come.
“This album has been over five years in the making,” the artist said in a lengthy statement on social media earlier this week
. “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history. The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work… This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album.”
On March 28, get a headstart on the Rock Hall’s Beyoncé weekend and join 2023 Ralph J. Gleason award-winner Francesca Royster as she talks about her book ‘Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions,’ focusing on Black performers in country music. This event is free with reservations and will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., leading into Beyoncé Fan Day On March 29th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
