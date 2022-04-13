Rock Hall Puts Taylor Swift Catsuit on Display

click to enlarge Getty Images Taylor Swift rocking a catsuit.

The Rock Hall has just added the black lace catsuit that Taylor Swift wore at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to itsexhibit.The catsuit designed by UK-based designer Sarah Regensburger features black lace, a high neckline and scalloped sleeves. A full-length gold catsuit designed by Greta Constantine underneath the lace gave the ensemble a sparkly look. Swift also wore Louis Vuitton ankle boots featuring a sleek gold chain.Her entire ensemble styled by Joseph Cassell is part of the display.