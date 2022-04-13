Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Rock Hall Puts Taylor Swift Catsuit on Display

Wed, Apr 13, 2022 at 2:26 pm

click to enlarge Taylor Swift rocking a catsuit. - GETTY IMAGES
Getty Images
Taylor Swift rocking a catsuit.
The Rock Hall has just added the black lace catsuit that Taylor Swift wore at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to its Right Here, Right Now exhibit.

Swift famously opened last year's inductions with a performance of Carole King’s “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” in honor of King’s induction.

The catsuit designed by UK-based designer Sarah Regensburger features black lace, a high neckline and scalloped sleeves. A full-length gold catsuit designed by Greta Constantine underneath the lace gave the ensemble a sparkly look. Swift also wore Louis Vuitton ankle boots featuring a sleek gold chain.

Her entire ensemble styled by Joseph Cassell is part of the display.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
