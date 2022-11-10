Sonic Temple Returning to Crew Stadium in Columbus in May 2023

Courtesy of Ashton-Magnuson Media
After a three-year hiatus, the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will return to Crew Stadium in 2023. The event will take place from May 25 to May 28 over Memorial Day Weekend.
“Columbus, OH is such a special place to Danny Wimmer Presents,” says DWP Founder Danny Wimmer, the promoter behind the event, in a statement. “It is where the company produced some of the biggest and most acclaimed rock festivals in the United States, so to be able to return home to Historic Crew Stadium to give fans Sonic Temple once again is going to be the highlight of 2023 for us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”
You can sign-up to get first access for a presale to Sonic Temple by visiting sonictemplefestival.com
