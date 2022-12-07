Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

The White Buffalo Coming to Grog Shop in February 2023

Tour supports latest album, 'Year of the Dark Horse'

By on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 11:47 am

click to enlarge The White Buffalo. - Courtesy of Prime PR Group
Courtesy of Prime PR Group
The White Buffalo.
Over the past few years, Jake Smith, aka the White Buffalo, has produced a body of work that includes prominent song and soundtrack placements in the worlds of TV and film including Sons of Anarchy, This Is Us, Californication, The Punisher, The Terminal List, Shelter, Safe Haven and West of Memphis.

The last song in the series finale for SOA, the moody ballad “Come Join the Murder,” earned the White Buffalo his first-ever Emmy-Award Nomination.

Currently in the midst of a U.S. headlining tour in support of the new album Year of the Dark Horse, the White Buffalo just announced a slew of 2023 dates. The trek includes a Feb. 15 stop at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. 
Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
