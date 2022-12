The White Buffalo Coming to Grog Shop in February 2023

click to enlarge Courtesy of Prime PR Group The White Buffalo.

Over the past few years, Jake Smith, aka the White Buffalo, has produced a body of work that includes prominent song and soundtrack placements in the worlds of TV and film includingandThe last song in the series finale for, the moody ballad “Come Join the Murder,” earned the White Buffalo his first-ever Emmy-Award Nomination.Currently in the midst of a U.S. headlining tour in support of the new album, the White Buffalo just announced a slew of 2023 dates. The trek includes a Feb. 15 stop at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.