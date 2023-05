Wade Oval Wednesdays Unveils 2023 Musical Lineup

click to enlarge Courtesy UCI

Summertime in Cleveland means many things but one of the best is spending evenings in University Circle at Wade Oval Wednesdays.The family-friendly event draws hundreds to the lovely lawns where lawn chairs and blankets welcome neighbors and friends for food and entertainment.University Circle Inc. this week announced the music lineup for the 2023 slate of events, which run 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every week from mid-June to mid-August.“Northeast Ohio’s favorite concert in a park returns for an action-packed summer,” David Robinson, UCI’s Director of Events & Engagement, said in a statement. “This season brings back crowd favorites with new experiences, like dueling pianos and Double Dutch performers. Those of all ages will find plenty to explore in the Circle.”Mark your calendars now:Hubb’s GrooveJazzThe Ladies NightCoversCarlos Jones (+)ReggaeJuly 5 - No concert scheduledCleveland Jazz Orchestra Trio (aka The Engine Room) featuring Jackie WarrenJazzThe Unit eXperience ProjectSoul and R&BCleveland KeysDueling PianosRaquel & the WildflowersCountry RockSon GitanoLatin/SalsaThe Michael Weber ShowRock & RollLocal acts will perform before the headliners. Stay tuned to UCI's site for more info.

Additionally, WOW will host special celebrations for Juneteenth on June 14, LGBTQ+ Pride on June 21, Disability Pride on July 2,6 and Latinx Heritage on Aug. 9.