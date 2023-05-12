The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Wade Oval Wednesdays Unveils 2023 Musical Lineup

A summer of midweek fun is on tap

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 11:03 am

click to enlarge Wade Oval Wednesdays Unveils 2023 Musical Lineup
Courtesy UCI
Summertime in Cleveland means many things but one of the best is spending  evenings in University Circle at Wade Oval Wednesdays.

The family-friendly event draws hundreds to the lovely lawns where lawn chairs and blankets welcome neighbors and friends for food and entertainment.

University Circle Inc. this week announced the music lineup for the 2023 slate of events, which run 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every week from mid-June to mid-August.

“Northeast Ohio’s favorite concert in a park returns for an action-packed summer,” David Robinson, UCI’s Director of Events & Engagement, said in a statement. “This season brings back crowd favorites with new experiences, like dueling pianos and Double Dutch performers. Those of all ages will find plenty to explore in the Circle.”

Mark your calendars now:

June 14
Hubb’s Groove
Jazz

June 21
The Ladies Night
Covers

June 28
Carlos Jones (+)
Reggae

July 5 - No concert scheduled

July 12
Cleveland Jazz Orchestra Trio (aka The Engine Room) featuring Jackie Warren
Jazz

July 19
The Unit eXperience Project
Soul and R&B

July 26
Cleveland Keys
Dueling Pianos

Aug. 2
Raquel & the Wildflowers
Country Rock

Aug. 9
Son Gitano
Latin/Salsa

Aug. 16
The Michael Weber Show
Rock & Roll

Local acts will perform before the headliners. Stay tuned to UCI's site for more info.

Additionally, WOW will host special celebrations for Juneteenth  on June 14, LGBTQ+ Pride on June 21,  Disability Pride  on July 2,6 and Latinx Heritage  on Aug. 9.

About The Author

Scene Staff

Scene's award-winning newsroom oftentimes collaborates on articles and projects. Stories under this byline are group efforts.
