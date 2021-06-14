Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, June 14, 2021

C-Notes

Midnight Syndicate Releases First-Ever Live Album

Posted By on Mon, Jun 14, 2021 at 9:03 AM

Local Goth/electronic group Midnight Syndicate - COURTESY OF MIDNIGHT SYNDICATE
  • Courtesy of Midnight Syndicate
  • Local Goth/electronic group Midnight Syndicate
The local Goth/electronic group Midnight Syndicate has been releasing albums for years now. But the group, which relies heavily on intricate orchestral music that’s created in the studio, didn’t perform live regularly until just a few years ago.

Back in 2014, the duo — Edward Douglas and Gavin Goszka — created a multimedia horror concert for Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends. The shows blend “instrumental music, sound effects, eerie videos and on-stage adventures.”



And now, Midnight Syndicate has just released its first live album, Live Shadows. Recorded between 2014 and 2019 at the multi-media shows at Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends, the album features new material and newly arranged live versions of music from throughout the group’s career. A series of music videos highlighting each of the four Midnight Syndicate Live! productions has been released along with the album.

Live Shadows will be available digitally and on CD and limited-edition purple vinyl.

“This album distills four years' worth of immersive live performances into a collection of tracks that we feel truly represents the essence of these shows,” says Goszka in a statement.

“To this point, all of our shows have had their runs at the Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio,” adds Douglas, “so releasing this album and the accompanying music videos gives us a chance to share a part of the Midnight Syndicate Live! experience with fans wherever they may live.”

The band is currently preparing music for a new release due in August.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Speaking of Midnight Syndicate, Midnight Syndicate Live!

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

