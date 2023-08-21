16 Best Gay Dating Sites and Apps to Start Dating Gays Online

Drop everything you’re doing right now, because you’re about to discover the best gay dating sites and apps. And no - we don’t mean the mainstream dating apps that add some rainbow colors come each June.

We bring you the real deal.

You’ll find the best gay dating sites and apps that not only tolerate but celebrate the gay community and are the favorites of said community.

There’s something for everyone from the specter and all dating needs.

So, drop everything else and pay attention - you’re not gonna want to miss this review, and you won’t want to miss out on these apps.

Best Gay Dating Sites

First look at the gay sites we’ll be reviewing:

No 1 gay dating site - FriendFinder

All kinds of dating - Zoosk

Top gay dating app for the fellas - Adam4adam

Gay serious relationships - eHarmony

The OG legend - OkCupid

Tons of gay men over 40+ - Men Nation

Trans and nonbinary folks’ favorite - Lex

Bears & those looking for them - Scruff

Gay dating based on astrology - Nuit

Best free gay dating app - Grindr

1. FriendFinder - Best Gay Dating Site Overall

Pros

Fast and easy hookups

Massive user base

Tons of adult content

Cons

Limited free version

Pricing

1 month - $39.95

3 months - $26.95 a month, $80.85 total

12 months - $19.95 a month, $239.40 total

Starting with the absolute best gay hookup app, we’ve got FriendFinder.

FriendFinder may not be one of the niche LGBT dating sites, but IT IS the best place for gay folks to hook up.

It’s the best place for anyone to hook up, as it was made for casual sex encounters.

You know what that means - everyone’s down and looking, and there’s a whole lotta gay singles looking to mingle, too.

How could it not be? FriendFinder has a huge dating pool of 80 million folks.

Hooking up is fast and easy, but let’s face it - you won’t hook up EVERY TIME. For those times you don’t, you’ll get plenty of adult content to keep you entertained.

Think webcams (professionals & users), adult movies, and kinky forums.

Those are also great ways to meet other gay singles on the dating app, as there are special sections dedicated to the LGBTQ community.

The only downside is that you have to pay to send messages, but it won’t exactly break the bank at $19.95 a month.

Head to FriendFinder, the best gay dating app

2. Zoosk - All Kinds of Gay Dating

Pros

Casual and serious relationships

Lots of gay people

Very diverse user base

Cons

Not many trans folks

Pricing

1 month - $29.99

3 months -$20 a month

6 months - $12.50 a month

12 months - $12.50 a month

Zoosk may not be one of the niche gay dating sites, but it sure provides an awesome experience for gay singles.

It works wonders for all kinds of dating - from one-night stands to marriages.

Zoosk is one of the most diverse dating apps out there. There are people of all ages, from all walks of life, of various sexual orientations and ethnicity.

Gay men and women are especially prominent and fond of the dating app, whereas trans folks are less present.

But Zoosk is a pretty inclusive and welcoming place, so trans folks would be accepted. We do urge them to join unless they’re looking for other trans folks, as there just won’t be that many options at this point.

The best thing about Zoosk is its Mega Flirt tool that lets you send the same icebreaker to many people simultaneously.

You know what they say - gay dating is a numbers game!

Jump to Zoosk, the best dating app for all kinds of dating

3. Adam4Adam - Top Gay Dating App for the Fellas

Pros

Huge niche gay app

Free messages

Great search filters

Cons

Just for gay men

Pricing

1 month - $10

3 months - $25 a month, $75 total

Adam4Adam is one of the first gay dating apps, and it has been such a fixture among the gay community ever since.

It’s still very much alive and kicking and still one of the best gay dating apps for gay men.

Not only is it one of the biggest niche apps, but also it’s full of only gay men, making it a perfect choice.

Another one of the big success factors here is the fact Adam4Adam is completely free. Everyone can message and use the gay dating app functionality even without subscribing, and who doesn’t like that?

Adam4Adam works kinda like a social network - you follow or favorite other members and see all their posts and photos.

That makes hooking up really easy and natural.

The only downside to it is that it’s just for gay men, and other members of the LGBTQ community just can’t use it.

Jump to Adam4Adam, the best gay dating app for men

4. eHarmony - Gay Dating App for Serious Relationships

Pros

LGBTQ+-friendly

Love & committed relationships

High-value singles

Cons

Not a niche gay dating app

Pricing

6 months - $69.90 a month

12 months - $49.90 a month

24 months - $39.90 a month

Surprisingly enough (we know), we’ve got eHarmony on our list of best gay dating apps. The veterans of LGBT dating remember eHarmony as a kind of conservative dating app that didn’t even have the option of same-sex online dating.

But, just as our favorite Christmas movies started including the LGBTQ community, so did eHarmony.

And we have to give it to them - they are really doing great, and tons of folks from the LGBTQ community are on it.

Why are all our gay friends on eHarmony these days? We’re getting older, and people are looking for more than just hookups.

And eHarmony is the best place to find love and serious relationships with people who have their life together.

eHarmony’s got an excellent matchmaking system and amazing icebreakers to ease the communication among love birds looking for serious relationships.

It’s more expensive than other gay dating apps, but it really is worth it.

Go to eHarmony, the best gay dating app for serious relationships

5. OkCupid - The OG Gay Dating Legend

Pros

Free messages

Compatibility questions

LGBTQ+ stronghold

Cons

Not really for long-term relationships

Pricing

1 month - $9.95

3 months - $7.95 a month

6 months - $4.95 a month

Here’s one blast from the past! We’re sure many of you have fond memories of OkCupid - it’s where all LGBTQ dating took place before we got all these other options.

Well, a lot of LGBTQ dating still goes on on OkCupid, and it’s still an excellent option.

Let’s start with the best part - it’s 100% free.

There are compatibility questions and a Match % score to help you two determine if you’re the right match for each other.

That’s right - nowadays, many people use OkCupid for long-term relationships, not just casual encounters.

Since OkCupid is dedicated to the LGBTQ community, you won’t be surprised to hear that there are over 20 sexual orientations and 12 gender identity options to choose from.

And if you really like the online dating site, you can subscribe for as little as $4.95 a month. You’d get premium features like the SuperLike, which lets you message folks you haven’t yet matched with.

Jump to OkCupid, one of the top gay dating apps

6. Men Nation - Best Dating App for Gay Men Over 40

Pros

Massive user base

Useful blogs and forums

Great for couples, too

Cons

Rudimentary interface design

Pricing

1 month - $30

3 months - $20 a month, $60 total

12 months - $15 a month, $180 total

We wouldn’t forget about our fellow gay dating veterans, and Men Nation is the best gay dating app for men over 40. There’s even a good chunk of men over 50 - about 25%.

Men Nation may be one of the most vibrant dating sites for gay men.

There’s a whole lot you can do. For starters, there are live cams by other members to watch and you can even meet them IRL!

Tipping is also possible, so you can even earn a buck.

You can also join many different interest groups (kinda like Facebook groups) where you can chat with other members on just about anything.

Men Nation is also great for male couples looking to spice up their sex lives. You can register as a couple - 24% of members are couples.

Since Men Nation is part of the FriendFinder network, if you subscribe to Men Nation, you can cast your net wider to cover all the sexy men on FriendFinder, too.

Go to Men Nation, one of the best gay dating sites for over 40

7. Lex - Gay Dating Site for Trans and Nonbinary Folks

Pros

Made for queer folks

A great, fun place

Options to verify your profile

Cons

The pretentious poetry quotes

Pricing

100% free to use

No premium packages

Lex is the best online dating site for trans and nonbinary folks, and that's just facts. You know how when straight folks make a queer app, it tends to still have massive straight vibes and be dull and lackluster?

That’s not the case with Lex - it’s the most fun queer dating app.

It’s for all queer people, but there tend to be more trans and nonbinary folks, and they seem to have it the best there.

Lex works kinda like personal ads but in a fun way, and you get to see people’s profiles.

Now, if you’re not really a fan of poetry or quotes, you won’t like that part and might consider it pretentious. There are some humorous ones, but they’re mostly annoying.

You can also save these missed connections for later, filter them, and apply search filters. You can literally use the search bar and search by word.

There’s an option to connect Lex with your Instagram and verify your profile, but many people also like the retro feel anonymity gives them.

Saving the best for last - it’s 100% free to use!

Head to Lex, one of the best online dating apps for trans and nonbinary folks

8. Scruff - Gay Online Dating for Bears

Pros

Badass free version

Less superficial

Not many fake profiles

Cons

App occasionally trashes

Pricing

1 month - $14.99

3 months - $13.33 a month, $39.99 total

12 months - $10.00 a month, $119.99 total

If you are a bear or a bear lover, you will love Scruff, too. It’s also way less superficial than some gay dating sites where folks are too looks-oriented and just slide in your DMs with ‘Hung?’ or ‘Ready?’ (we’re looking at you, Grindr).

You can match with folks by swiping or searching for them based on location and checking out their profiles.

Scruff’s free version is also pretty based.

It lets you message other men and even see who has viewed your profile, which many other popular gay dating apps don’t, or just show you a couple of folks.

Scruff also lets you search for users in other locations (for free!), which is pretty handy when traveling.

You’ll also get to see whether your desired location is gay-friendly and what you can expect in certain areas or countries. There are useful blogs on things related to gay relationships.

Subscribing is relatively affordable and lets you get rid of ads and go into stealth mode, where you can browse anonymously and send unlimited messages.

Jump to Scruff for your piece of gay online dating for bears

9. Nuit - Gay Dating Based on Astrology

Pros

Completely free

Astrological compatibility

Sleek design

Cons

Smaller than other apps

Pricing

100% free

No paid packages

Here’s something you don’t see every day in the online dating world - an online dating website that’s based on astrology! We just know all of you astrology buffs here will be over the moon about it.

Here’s the thing - Nuit is not as big as other dating sites on our list.

It turns out, not everyone is an astrology buff, so it makes sense. But those that are will just love the entire vibe of it.

There are astrological compatibility scores that help you make meaningful connections. First, you need to give out your info so the dating app can make you a birth chart.

It will later use that birth chart to connect you with other gay singles who are a good fit for you based on astrology.

But that’s not all - you can also use it to forge friendships, check your compatibility with other zodiac signs for business and friendships, and understand yourself better.

And the cherry on top would be the fact that Nuit is absolutely free. There aren’t even options to upgrade - you get it all for free.

Check out Nuit, one of the best dating apps for astrology buffs

10. Grindr - Among the Best Free Gay Dating Apps

Pros

Free messages for all

(Almost) everyone’s down

Straight-to-the point approach

Cons

Some think it’s superficial

Pricing

1 month - $9.99

3 months - $6.99 a month, $20.97 total

6 months - $4.99 a month, $29.94 total

12 months - $3.99 a month, $47.88 total

You can’t make a list of the best gay dating apps without including Grindr. It’s one of the most popular gay dating sites for hookups.

It is slightly look-oriented, so some people consider it too superficial.

However, if you’re a fan of buffed gay guys and looking for hookups, it’s the place to go. People really don’t waste any time there, and the hooking-up process is as straightforward as it gets.

Grindr is a location-based hookup app, so you’ll see the famous Grid filled with folks in your area. You can then choose to contact the ones you like via text messages, audio messages, or video calls.

The best part? Grindr is a completely free gay dating app.

You can use the dating site functionally (including messaging, of course) without ever subscribing to the popular gay dating app.

You should definitely at least have it as a backup gay dating app, as most people are on it.

Jump to Grindr, one of the best free dating apps

11. BeNaughty - Best Gay Dating App for Couples

Pros

Free for women

LGBTQ+-friendly

Verified profiles

Cons

Too many notifications

Pricing

3 day trial - $3

1 month - $24.99 a month

3 months - $16.99 a month, $50.99 total

6 months - $11.99 a month, $71.99 total

BeNaughty is a dating site for adventurous, casual dating, and as such, it's perfect for gay couples looking for threesomes or other couples.

No one’s looking for a serious relationship over here, but you can have a whole lotta fun. And most importantly, people are welcoming to every sexual orientation.

The profiles aren't that detailed since it’s a casual dating app. There’s a swipe-style game called Cute or Not that works for quick matches, kinda like Tinder.

You can also search for members with the site’s excellent search filters and use the profile boost option to come on top of other users’ searches.

One thing that BeNaughty has over other gay and straight dating apps is that its users are very active.

There are also options to verify your profile and search for verified profiles only.

One of the rare downsides of this app is that you have to pay to use it. You can’t even see users' photos (beyond the profile one) without being a member.

But other couples dating apps can’t even come close if you’re looking for a threesome or some couple-on-couple action, so it’s well worth it.

Join BeNaughty, one of the most popular dating sites for threesomes

12. OurTime - Mature LGBTQ Dating

Pros

For people over 50

Easy to use

Large print and photos

Cons

You have to pay to use

Pricing

1 month - $31.96

6 months - $15.96 a month, $95.76 total

You often hear the OG veterans of LGBTQ dating complain about how all the dating apps and sites are filled with young people only.

Well, OurTime is for the LGBTQ community’s veterans.

It's not a dating app for gay people only, but there are a whole lot of gay seniors there, and the place is super supportive.

Here’s the first thing all our LGBTQ dating veterans will want to know - the dating app has everything in large print, and the photos are also nice and big.

OurTime’s matching system presents you with 8 daily matches you can pass or like, and you also have the advanced search option to search on your own.

You have to subscribe to send messages and use the site functionally. When you do, you’ll also get to boost your profile or messages so they appear first in your match’s inbox.

Our favorite feature is definitely the Connect Me feature which generates a unique phone number for you and your match so you can talk offline. What other dating sites have that?

Go to OurTime, the online dating app for mature singles

13. EliteSingles - Dating App for Educated Gay People

Pros

82% are highly educated

For meaningful connections

Detailed approach to matching

Cons

Some may think it’s elitist

Pricing

1 month - $59.95 a month

3 months - $57.95 a month, $173.85 total

6 months - $44.95 a month, $269.70 total

All our queer people who emphasize education and jobs when dating and hope to make meaningful connections will love EliteSingles.

82% of their members are highly educated with successful careers.

EliteSingles isn’t one of the gay dating apps per se, but it has a solid reputation in the LGBT community and a huge gay user base.

People don’t go to this dating site just to mingle and hook up.

They go to EliteSingles to find a serious relationship with people of a similar status. The dating app has a detailed approach to matchmaking, so you’ll need to give out a lot of information so the system can fix you up with suitable matches.

The HaveYouMet feature will also present you with options that weren’t included in your matches because they didn’t meet one or more of your preferences.

Since EliteSingles is for successful and educated individuals, some consider it kinda elitist. But if you are looking for accomplished gay individuals, EliteSingles is the place to go.

Join EliteSingles, one of the best gay dating apps for sapiosexuals

14. AshleyMadison - Gay Dating App for ‘Closeted’ Folks

Pros

Free for women

Top-notch discretion

Easy to hook up

Cons

Men have to pay

Pricing

100% free for women

100 credits - $59

500 credits - $169

1,000 credits - $289

If you haven’t come out yet and feel unsure or scared of your environment finding out you’re gay, Ashley Madison is one of the best gay dating apps for you.

It’s not a dating app for gay folks – it was made as an affairs site.

That means the discretion features are top-notch, and Ashley Madison really is the top choice for discreet dating. Other apps can’t even come close.

You can stay anonymous, private your profile, and blur your face.

The best feature is the app disguise feature that lets you disguise the app as another entirely different app and customize the notifications.

It may not be one of the gay dating apps, but it is one of the most popular dating apps, so it has a sizable LGBT community.

The only downside is that men have to pay for messages, even when it’s gay dudes messaging other dudes.

Lesbians have it pretty neat, though, as they don’t have to pay to message each other since the dating app is free for women. This makes it one of the best sugar daddy sites for females.

Jump to Ashley Madison, the best dating app for ‘closeted’ folks

15. HER - Best Dating App for Queer Women

Pros

Free messages within matches

No cis men

Safe and inclusive place

Cons

Not that great for gay men, either

Pricing

1 month - $14.99

6 months - $10 a month, $60 total

12 months - $7.50 a month, $90 total

If there’s something queer women don’t need when dating online, it’s cis men annoying them with their ‘advances.’

Luckily, we’ve got queer dating apps and sites nowadays that make things much safer and more enjoyable, and HER is the best one.

It works kinda like a social app - you add friends, see each others’ posts, and interact.

There are also events you can invite people to or get invitations and communities you can join to discuss all kinds of topics and even make friends.

Not to mention that queer women created HER, so you know it's super inclusive and safe. There are like 20 sexualities and 21 gender options to choose from.

HER works for both casual hookups and long-term relationships.

Sadly, HER isn’t one of the best gay dating apps for gay men, but it’s alright, as there are many online dating sites just for them.

Saving the best for last - you can use HER entirely free of charge!

Join HER, the best gay dating app for queer queens

16. Hinge - Best Gay Dating App for Students

Pros

Millennials and Gen Z’s go-to

All-you-need free version

Video verification

Cons

Only around 10 daily matches

Pricing

1 month - $29.99

3 months - $19.99 a month, $59.99 total

6 months - $14.99 a month, $89.99 total

If you’d ask gay millennials and Gen Z what app is fire right now, they’d all tell you it’s Hinge. It’s their go-to.

Let’s start with what our students will like to hear most - Hinge has an excellent free version.

You get around 10 daily matches, and you can chat with them for free and like up to eight people. If that’s too few for you, you can subscribe for $14.99 a month.

But many people find Hinge’s free version enough.

Most people use the Hinge for meaningful connections and less so for hookups, but you can still find that, too.

We especially like Hinge's prompts that serve to ease the dating process. You answer these prompts, and so do others, and then you two can piggyback off of them and start conversations fairly naturally and quickly.

There’s also the option to pause your account and hide it from the public when you’re in a relationship, which is pretty dope.

Go to Hinge, one of the best gay dating apps for students

Best Gay Dating Apps FAQs

Alright, boys, girls, and NBs, it's time to start finishing up this article. But before we do, we'll hook you up with answers to some of your most common questions on the best dating apps for gay folks.

What Are the Best Gay Dating Apps

The best gay dating apps are:

What Is the Best Gay Dating App Right Now?

FriendFinder is the best gay dating app right now. It’s not a niche gay dating app, but it is very gay-friendly, and gays love fast and easy hookups just as everyone else does.

Where to Find Gay Men?

You can find gay men on some of the most popular gay dating apps, like FriendFinder, Adam4Adam, Men Nation, and Scruff.

What Is the Best App to Meet Gay Friends?

The best app to meet gay friends and queer friends is HER. It works kinda like a social network and lets you connect with queer folks for friendships, hookups, and relationships.

What Is the Gay App Like Tinder?

Scruff is the gay app like Tinder. It’s a swipe-style hookup app for fast and easy hookups with other gay men.

Good Luck With the Best Gay Dating Apps!

There you go, you fabulous kings and queens - the best gay dating apps for all kinds of dating and for all members of the rainbow community.

Now, we really think FriendFinder is the best option overall.

It’s THE app for hookups, and there are a lot of folks from the community on it, so it’s really easy to find someone for casual encounters.

Zoosk is a one-size-fits-all app for all kinds of gay dating, while Adam4Adam is the best dating app if you’re a gay man looking for niche sites.

Either way, we’ve given you a lot of (great) options here, and most of these have at least some sort of a way for you to try them out for free.

So, let the best gay app choose you, if you know what we mean.