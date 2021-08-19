Best OnlyFans Girls to Follow, Including Free, Celebrity and Nude Accounts 2022

OnlyFans has skyrocketed in popularity, and with millions of content creators, it’s now one of the most popular subscription services around.



Unfortunately, an almost endless number of accounts can make finding the best OnlyFans accounts challenging!

We did the legwork and are here to present the top OnlyFans models, and regardless of what you’re into, we have no doubt you’ll find something that piques your interest!



Best OnlyFans Accounts Reviewed

Quick Look:

1. Bella Bumzy - OnlyFans Gamer Girl Content

Gamer girl appearance

$3.00/month

Good selection of exclusive content

Highly interactive

If you have a thing for hot, geeky gamer girls, Bella Bumzy is sure to impress, and at just $3.00 a month, this sexy redhead will provide you with more than enough content to keep you occupied.

If the gamer girl angle doesn’t do much for you, her natural attributes no doubt will. For discerning individuals who like more “junk in the trunk,” Bella won't let you down, it’s in her name, after all.

As is the standard with most of the best OnlyFans models, Bella Bumzy has a good selection of exclusive content where she goes the extra mile to make her fans happy. Additionally, her live streams are significantly more interactive than average.

2. Sam Slayre - Most Interactive Onlyfans

$3 special at the moment



Over 600 media files

Cute, innocent look

Did someone say “risky?”

If you’re into the “girl-next-door” look, this petite brunette offers that and much more. As one of the rising stars on OnlyFans, her followers enjoy her playful demeanor and penchant for risk-taking, which on several occasions has led her to film videos in some of the last places you might expect.

Also known as Sam Hickelspoon, she gives users access to over 600 media files and regular live streams. While this may be more expensive than some other OnlyFans models, trust us when we say it’s well worth it.

For those that appreciate a sweet, sassy approach, we guarantee Sam Slayre won’t disappoint!

3. Lana Rhodes - One of the Hottest Onlyfans Accounts

$6/month

Entertaining content as well as nudes

Recently became pregnant

Lana Rhodes was one of the most successful pornstars of all time, winning several AVN awards and the most viewed star on pornhub. It’s been 3 years since she made an adult film though and the only place to find original nude content these days is on her onlyfans.

The main reason we didn’t make her #1 is she recently got pregnant and is less active on her onlyfans than usual. That being said you still have an archive of 262 pics and clips to go through which is so good you’ll probably want to go through it a few times.

4. Lexi Belle - Most Experienced OnlyFans Model

Ex-adult film actress

Excellent exclusive content

Several posts a day

Most people will know Lexi Belle from the world of adult entertainment, where she was one of the biggest names in the business. Recently, however, she has turned her attention to her OnlyFans page, preferring the freedom and control it gives her.

At $3.00 a month, users will gain access to nearly 1,000 media files, however, the good stuff is no doubt locked away behind a paywall, and trust us, it’s well worth the extra cost.



5. Kacy Black - Best OnlyFans Account for Exclusive Content

Very popular

Some of the best exclusive content

Subscription is only $3!

Free teaser content on social media

When “premium OnlyFans creator” is mentioned, Kacy Black is the first name that comes to mind. Not only is Kacy gorgeous, but she also produces some of the best content around, making her one of the most popular models on the platform.

Her content is very affordable, and she even offers an introductory promotion of 31 days for $3. That being said, where Kacy really shines is in her exclusive content, which can be individually purchased or viewed live by giving tips.

6. Bhad Bhabie - Popular Internet Personality on OnlyFans

“Cash me outside” girl

$23.99/month

No 18+ content

If you’re a 90s kid, you might remember the “cash me outside” girl who appeared on Dr. Phil. With those three words, Danielle Bregoli managed to immortalize herself in the realm of popular internet culture, a status she used to transition into a successful OnlyFans girl.

At $23.99, her monthly subscription cost is significantly higher than most models we’ve looked at so far. Furthermore, her content contains almost exclusively lingerie/bikini photos, 18+ stuff isn’t available here.

7. Cup of Carli - Young and Cute OnlyFans Account

Very affordable

Lots of exclusive content

Non-exclusive content is clean

Hey, we get it; not everyone wants to dish out $20 to $30 a month for access to quality OnlyFans content. If you find yourself in this proverbial boat, and want something a little lighter on the bank account, we present Carly.

At just $3 a month, a Cup of Carly subscription is very affordable and provides access to tons of excellent content. Like Sam Slayre, Carly has that innocent look about her and it’s a big reason why she’s one of the hottest OnlyFans models (both figuratively and literally).

That being said, her subscription structure is a bit different from some of the other top OnlyFans models. The subscription gives you access to photos and videos that are clean and safe for work, nothing more.

If you want to get to know Carly a little better, you’ll have to purchase that type of content separately.

8. Haley Brooks - Top Free OnlyFans Account

Free subscription

Luxury themed content

Good selection of exclusive content

What can we say about Haley Brooks? She’s fun, gorgeous, and offers a good selection of free content. Besides that, Haley is a favorite among those into the luxury niche, as many of her photos and videos are shot poolside and have a getaway theme to them.

Of course, if you want to get to know Haley more intimately, the content included in her free subscription won’t do the trick. Instead, you’ll have to purchase some of her exclusive videos, most of which are shot in a short, TikTok style format.

If you want tastefully done, luxury videos featuring one of the best-looking models, give Haley Brooks a try; the subscription is free so there’s nothing to lose here.

9. Maria Moobs - Best OnlyFans With Interactive Live Streams

Very interactive live streams

$3/month

No freebies

Her best content is all-exclusive

If you prefer the classic, cam-site format, where content creators and subscribers interact in a live cam setting, then Maria Moobs may very well be the best OnlyFans model for you.

With a price tag of $3/month, a Maria Moobs subscription comes with access to over 600 media files, including 38 videos. However, while her photos and videos are certainly worth some time, her live sessions made her a fan favorite.

Unlike many other OnlyFans models, Maria is very interactive with her fans, making the admission price to her live stream well worth it. If you happen to miss a live stream, don’t sweat it, as every live show is available for purchase, even if the event has already ended.

That being said, Maria doesn’t give away any freebies, meaning those wanting to see her in her full glory will have to pay for a live stream or one of her pre-recorded videos.

10. Riley Kwums - Top OnlyFans Model With Curves

Willing to DM

Personalized content

Higher-than-average production value

Do you like a woman with curves? If so, Riley Kwums has what you’re after.



Riley is known for delivering personalized content for those willing to pay. Furthermore, if you’re looking to slide into her DMs, she’ll be more than happy to chat you up, assuming you throw some tips her way.

Another aspect that people really enjoy about Riley Kwums is the effort she puts into her production value. Whereas some OnlyFans models just set the cam up and go, you can tell Riley puts an extra bit of thought into her set, meaning her subscribers get the best possible view of her.

11. Emmy Beehz - Girl Next Door on OnlyFans

Provides some free content

Petite

All-natural

Personalized content available

If silicone-enhanced attributes aren’t your thing, and you prefer a girl who rocks what mother nature gave her, Emmy Beehz is the one.

Allowing users to subscribe without paying, all of her free content serves as teaser items meant to lure you into purchasing her exclusive stuff. That being said, some of her more revealing pics are available for as little as $3.50.

Moreover, Emmy is open to providing personalized content for those willing to pay a bit extra. If this sounds like something you would be into, the process is simple and only takes a DM to get things moving.

In a world full of cosmetic enhancements, Emmy’s choice to keep it real has paid off, and is probably the reason she’s considered one of the best OF models full-stop.

12. Zayla - Top OnlyFans Account for Mature Viewing

Mature OnlyFans model

Great personalized content

Stepmom persona

What do Zayla and fine wine have in common? They’re both aged to perfection. As a bonafide stepmom, Zayla is perfect for those who enjoy the mature niches, and at just $3/month, she’s well worth the price of admission.

In her videos, Zayla plays the role of an overly promiscuous housewife and stepmom, starved of attention and looking for appreciation, a schtick her fans deeply appreciate. What’s more, Zayla is willing to provide personalized content for the right price and will even engage with you in DMs, so long as tips are involved.

13. Daisy Dray - Free OnlyFans Account

Latina

Everything is high resolution

Decent amount of free content

Ariana Grande look-alike

There’s no excuse for low-quality photos and videos in this day and age, something Daisy Dray takes to heart. Upon subscribing for free, users will be met with a good selection of high-resolution content showcasing what Daisy has to offer.

Of course, a girl as attractive as Daisy won’t be giving away the real goods for free, and anyone looking to see Daisy in an NSFW context will have to purchase exclusive content or dish out tips during a live stream.

Whether it’s her beautiful face or those sexy, Latina curves, no one would blame you if you mistook her for Ariana Grande at first glance. In fact, a large part of her popularity stems from her being a dead ringer for the pop star.

14. Lucy is Loud - Unique OnlyFans Account

Special niche

Very interactive

Open to personalized content

Are you new to the not-so-well-known niche of mute adult videos? Consider letting Lucy show you around. With her excellent sense of humor, she’ll be the first to tell you that she’s “very loud for a mute girl,” something that keeps her subscribers coming back for more.

Having parlayed her lack of voice into a lucrative OnlyFans career, it’s not that hard to see Lucy as an icon of inclusivity and empowerment. With her fun and playful demeanor, she has quickly become one of the more popular models on the platform.

If you’re looking for an attractive model doing something unique, pay Lucy is Loud a visit; you won’t regret it.

15. Mia Khalifa - Best Celebrity OnlyFans Account

$12.99/month

Famous adult film star

Most content isn’t 18+

Daily exclusive content

Like Lexie Belle, Mia Khalifa started her career in the adult film industry, where she quickly became a cultural icon. At the height of her fame, you would be hard-pressed to find a more recognizable actress in the biz, and today the Lebanese-American model can only be found on OnlyFans.

That being said, the content Mia produces for her OnlyFans page is considerably more tame than what came out of her adult film days, something that may be a drawback for some.

Still, if you’re a big fan of Mia Khalifa, OnlyFans is the only place to get new Mia material.

16. Natalie Monroe - Most Active OnlyFans Model

Very active

Tons of exclusive content

Free subscription

Some people fall head over heels for an attractive redhead, and if this sounds like something you’re partial to, Natalie Monroe offers that and more.

Aside from her bright, red hair and excellent, natural attributes, Natalie is one of the more active models on OnlyFans, producing tons of exclusive content every week. Like many other models, her subscription is free, but all the good stuff is saved for exclusive content, meaning those who want to get to know Natalie will have to pay extra.

17. Samantha Ava - Great OnlyFans Model for Custom Content

Versatile entertainment

Open to sexting

$9.00/month, special $4.95

Island beauty Samantha Ava gives you the chance to kick out the crowd and have her to yourself with her knack for tailored videos. Just make a request and watch her dance to your tune.

The best part is that Samantha is pretty edgy and experimental; adding some extra spice by getting naughty with both men and women, so whoever you are, you might just find something to tickle your fancy.

That’s not all, as the knockout is also open to sexting, body rating services, online girlfriend experiences and more.

18. Kat Aphrodisiac - Wild OnlyFans Model

Very kinky

Up-and-coming talent

$9.99/month, special $5

We bet Kat Aphrodisiac could walk right onto a Victoria’s Secret fashion stage and completely gel with her huge collection of luxurious lingerie and a banging body to go along with it.

This up-and-coming model serves some riveting Spanish love with her explicit photos and videos, which are mostly uploaded on her private collection. The icing on that cake is that she is bilingual; taking you on in both Spanish and English.

To finish it off, Kat’s custom videos are some of the best around. Provided you’re generous enough, you can have some personalized fun, and even sex chat while you’re at it.

19. Lola - Best Premium OnlyFans Account

Group entertainment

Premium stuff

$9.00/month, special $3.15

Sprinkling some extra flair onto what you’d normally see on OnlyFans, the blonde dreamboat - Lola - gets sensual with men, women and even sometimes indulges in group entertainment.

You should however know that this is a largely premium page, so you’ll have to pay independently to see the sweet tooth’s best stuff in her exclusive collection.

Nonetheless, even regular subscribers have tons of content to take in. After subscribing, you get access to more than 1,500 photos and videos in her public gallery, which is more content than what most models have in that regard.

20. Victoria - Leading Female-Focused OnlyFans Girl

VIP account

All-girls content

$9.00/month, special $3.15

After a girls-only account? Look no further as Victoria is a master at her trade with mainly lesbian content. She goes the extra mile to produce group stuff too, for those that might enjoy that type of thing.

Touting her account as a VIP page, the more explicit content is reserved for her private collection which you have to purchase separately.

The cherry on the cake is that she has a general gallery containing 1,300+ media files, with over 300 sensual videos included.

21. Doutzen - Most Unconventional OnlyFans Model

Full-length videos

Unconventional stuff

$15/month, special $3

Doutzen checks all the boxes of a typical runway model; symmetrical face, serious attitude, long legs, and more. But the OF model’s talents run deeper than that, as she is one of the most daring and unconventional OnlyFans creators today.

Check out her exclusives, you’ll be stunned. Seeking to provide something for everyone, Doutzen’s content covers groupies, full-length explicit videos and other edgy content.

If all you want is tantalizing photos, then her public gallery is a great place, but just so you know, the real party happens in her private gallery.

22. Rosalia - OnlyFans Daredevil

Latina model

Solo and couple shows

$9.00/month, special $3.15

Undoubtedly one of the hottest Latinas we’ve seen on OnlyFans, Rosalia specializes in solo and lesbian shows which you can find in her exclusive collection. The titillating model also traverses group stuff too, if that’s your thing.

Having built a great reputation for her naughty videos, Rosalia offers over 1,000 media files for you to go through. When you’re ready to take it to the next level, you can unlock her expressive daredevil side by visiting her private album.

Best OnlyFans Accounts Runner-ups

Ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen

All SFW content

Luxury theme

Most will know Larsa Pippen as a TV personality and the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen. These days, she posts hot bikini and lingerie pictures on her OnlyFans page for tips.

Check out Larsa on Instagram.

Best cosplay OnlyFans model

$35/month subscription

Over 5500 media files

For cosplay and anime fans, it’s hard to beat the collection of photos and videos offered by Belle Delphine.

Check out Belle on Instagram.

Former Miss USA

Chats with fans

Free to subscribe

For those wanting to chat with a former Miss USA model, Shanna Moakler's OnlyFans page allows you to do just that.

Check out Shanna on Instagram.

BJJ/combat sports practitioner

$9.99/month

Fitness related

If you’re into BJJ girls, Emma Matia, also known as “Thug Panda,” is the girl for you.

Check out Emma on Instagram.

Alternative adult entertainment

$9.99/month

Highly interactive

From her blue hair to neon-colored spandex outfits, Jewelz Blue provides subscribers with an alternative adult experience.

Check out Jewelz on Instagram.

Free subscription

Celebrity

Tons of exclusive content

Even if you think she’s overrated as a celebrity, it doesn’t mean Jordyn doesn’t produce some quality OnlyFans content.

Check out Jordyn on Instagram.

Fitness star turned OnlyFans model

Voluptuous

$9.99/month

Jem Wolfie is a fitness trainer turned OnlyFans model with tons of exclusive content.



Unfortunately, Jem’s IG account was down at the time of writing.

Thicc niche

Loves to please her fans

$12.50/month

Paige Steele is one of the best, thicc OnlyFans girls willing to go to some extremes to please her fans.

Check out Paige on Instagram.

Ex reality-TV star

$25.95/month

Live show focused

Luxury theme

Erica Mena is a reality TV star turned OnlyFans model that specializes in live shows.

Check out Erica on Instagram.

Busty

Close to 1,500 media files

$6.99/month

Ariella Ferrara is an OnlyFans model of Colombian descent, meaning she’s perfect for curve lovers.

Check out Ariella on Instagram.

Top OnlyFans Accounts FAQs

Can I Search OnlyFans for Models?

No, you can’t search OnlyFans for models.



Because of privacy concerns, OnlyFans doesn’t allow users to search their database of models. That being said, there are several third-party search tools available, some of which are better than others.

When using these tools, it’s important to pay attention to what data points they use to filter results. Some use keywords or niches, others go by location. Similarly, if you know a famous model or actress who you believe has an OnlyFans page, visit their Instagram or Twitter, as it’s usually linked there.

What Type of Content Is Offered on OnlyFans?

The type of content offered on OnlyFans is very diverse and wide-ranging.



When OnlyFans began in 2016, it catered primarily to adult-oriented content, which still makes up a significant portion of its content creators.

Lately, however, the type of content available on OnlyFans has been expanding dramatically and now encompasses everything from fitness, gaming, celebrity, and influencer content.

Can You Use PayPal With OnlyFans?

No, you can’t use PayPal with OnlyFans.



As of now, OnlyFans doesn’t have an agreement with PayPal, but that might change in the future.

Do Any of The Best OnlyFans Models Offer Free Subscriptions?

Yes, some of the best OnlyFans models offer free subscriptions, including Natalie Monroe and Haley Brooks.



As we’ve seen, many OnlyFans girls are free to subscribe to. However, in these instances, most of the premium content you’re after must be purchased separately.

Best OnlyFans Accounts To Follow in Conclusion

There you have it! A list of the top 25 OnlyFans models to follow right now. They range from saucy girls to fitness fanatics and more, a little something for everyone!



The best OnlyFans accounts also feature free subscription options, the ability to DM your chosen model, and the chance to get your hands on some exclusive content. Girls like Sam Slayre and Cup of Carli know just what to do to keep you coming back for more.

Find your favorite OnlyFans girl on our list.