'In the Heights' Soars at Cleveland Play House

click to enlarge Photo by Roger Mastroianni. Joseph Morales (center) as Usnavi and the cast of Cleveland Play House's production of IN THE HEIGHTS

Some older folks wax poetic about the glories of home, reflecting misty-eyed on the neighborhood they grew up in and longing for those golden days.That is the pillar on which is built In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda's first major musical. And thanks to his concept, music and lyrics—enhanced with the words of the book by Quiara Alegría Hudes—this Cleveland Play House production soars above any small quibbles one might have.Set on the mean yet preternaturally loving streets of Washington Heights in New York City, we are introduced to the (mostly) Dominican Americans who live there, working in hair salons, a cab company and selling beverages to the locals.This isn't like a suburb in Cleveland, where you rarely get to know your neighbor two doors away unless you each have kids the same age. This is a place where everyone is out on the streets all day long, especially on hot July scorchers.Primary among the neighbors is Usnavi de la Vega (Joseph Morales, who bears a resemblance, mostly vocal, to Miranda). Having been raised by Abuela Claudia after his parents died, he's now the owner of a small bodega and he leads us through stories of the people he knows. Along with the origin story of his first name (priceless), he shows how he helps wake everyone up with their morning coffee. As he notes in the opening number, "I better step it up and fight the heat/'Cause I'm not making any profit if the coffee isn't light and sweet."Usnavi has his eyes on salon stylist Vanessa (Kalyn West) while his best buddy Benny (Chibueze Ihuoma) is longing after his girlfriend Nina, the daughter of Camila and Kevin Rosario (Michelle Aravena and Rudy Martinez) who run the taxi service. But Nina has been away at Stanford on a scholarship and Benny is hot to reignite their relationship.Aside from the day-to-day interactions, the main driver of the story is a $96,000 lottery ticket that Usnavi is informed was sold at his store. That triggers a flood of fantasizing up and down the street, captured in one of the shows best songs, "96,000." That number features the trademark touches that Miranda infuses in all his lyrics: "Oh no, there goes Mr. Braggadocio/Next thing you're lying like Pinnochio/Well if you're scared stay out of the rodeo/Yo, I got more hoes than a phone book in Tokyo."This production sparks in those musical moments and when the performers are igniting the stage with Julio Augustín's energetic choreography. Director James Vásquez keeps the various storylines straight and allows room for the tender moments to resonate.The best among those is crafted by superb local actor Trinidad Snider, who makes Abuela Claudia the beating heart of the show. Not only does Snider nail her laugh lines, she quietly stops the show with her solo "Paciencia Y Fe" (Patience and Faith), the title referencing the advice her mother would always offer. As Abuela sings it, "What do you do/When your dreams come true?/I've spent my life/Inheriting my dreams from you."In addition to those mentioned, other standout performances include Gabriel Subervi as Usnavi's young and meddlesome cousin Sonny; Kevin Solis as the Piragua Guy who rolls through with his flavored shaved ice and his lovely tenor voice; and Shadia Fairuz as the sharp-tongued Daniela, the owner of the salon.It's understandable that, since this was Miranda's first major musical venture, there are a few duds among the more than 20 songs—efforts that don't display the tightness and inventiveness that would appear in his epic creation Hamilton. Also, on the production side, the decision to repeatedly blind the audience with rock concert-style spotlights is incongruous and more irritating than exciting.Ultimately the home that Usnavi and the others have known changes, along with the individuals who populate it. Some will leave the neighborhood, and some won't. But it's the love that matters. And this show displays its love by the bucketful.