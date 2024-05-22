No Exit Brings Its Surrealism Series to a Close and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Plenty of concerts on tap before things slow down for the summer

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 8:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge No Exit Brings Its Surrealism Series to a Close and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
Courtesy the Cleveland Orchestra

The week before Memorial Day is when classical music series start wrapping things up for the season. But there's some interesting stuff to look forward to in the coming days.

- No Exit New Music, which has been holding up a funhouse mirror to Surrealism all season, brings its offerings to a close with “Breaking the World” at Heights Arts on Thursday, at Praxis Fiber Arts on Friday, and at SPACES Gallery on Saturday, all at 7 pm. The program will feature new works by composer/pianist Jerome Begin, vocalist/performance artist Lauren Pearl, composer/experimental harpist Stephen Haluska, composer/filmmaker-pianist James Praznik and an alternate ensemble rendition of Marcel Duchamp’s Erratum Musical.

As part of that series, No Exit will hold “an entertaining and informative” panel discussion of Surreality with experts William Robinson, Marianne Berardi, and Henry Adams, who will “take you on a tour of the extraordinary, fantastical and surprising world of surrealism” at Heights Arts on Sunday at 3.

- At Severance Music Center, The Cleveland Orchestra nears the end of its subscription season on Thursday at 7:30 with Mozart’s Serenade No. 10, “Gran Partita,” the Prelude and Liebestod from Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde, and Berg’s Violin Concerto with Lelia Josefowicz (repeated Friday at 7:30), and continues its run of Mozart’s The Magic Flute on Friday (repeated on Sunday at 3), staged by Nikolaus Habjan and featuring Julian Prégardien (Tamino), Ludwig Mittelhammer (Papageno), and Christina Landshamer (Pamina). Franz Welser-Möst is on the podium for both shows.

- On Saturday at 7, a new series by the Cleveland Repertory Orchestra, Matthew Salvaggio, conductor & Kira McGirr, mezzo-soprano, concludes with music by Jessie Montgomery, Edward Elgar, and Barbara Harbach’s Symphony No. 10, “Symphony for Ferguson” at Rocky River Presbyterian.

- And on Sunday at 6 at Praxis Fiber Workshop, CityMusic Chamber Series will wind its season down with music by Giovanni Battista Borghi, Franz Schubert, and George Onslow at Praxis Fiber Arts.

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-26)

By Jeff Niesel

The annual National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Cleveland Poets and Couple Kortney Morrow and Quartez Harris Are on the Rise

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland Poets and Couple Kortney Morrow and Quartez Harris Are on the Rise

Nick Lee’s Mural Is an Ode to the Artist's Japanese American Heritage

By Jala Forest

This Yokai is a Ningyo

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (May 16-19)

By Jeff Niesel

Stephane Wrembel.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-26)

By Jeff Niesel

The annual National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this weekend.

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (May 16-19)

By Jeff Niesel

Stephane Wrembel.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Mother's Day Weekend (May 9-12)

By Jeff Niesel

Chris Young kicks off the summer season at Jacobs Pavilion on Friday.

In Advance of Upcoming Agora Show, Kathy Griffin Talks About Kicking Cancer and Overcoming PTSD

By Jeff Niesel

Kathy Griffin.
More

May 8, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us