No Exit Brings Its Surrealism Series to a Close and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

click to enlarge Courtesy the Cleveland Orchestra

The week before Memorial Day is when classical music series start wrapping things up for the season. But there's some interesting stuff to look forward to in the coming days.- No Exit New Music, which has been holding up a funhouse mirror to Surrealism all season, brings its offerings to a close with “Breaking the World” at Heights Arts on Thursday, at Praxis Fiber Arts on Friday, and at SPACES Gallery on Saturday, all at 7 pm. The program will feature new works by composer/pianist Jerome Begin, vocalist/performance artist Lauren Pearl, composer/experimental harpist Stephen Haluska, composer/filmmaker-pianist James Praznik and an alternate ensemble rendition of Marcel Duchamp’s Erratum Musical.As part of that series, No Exit will hold “an entertaining and informative” panel discussion of Surreality with experts William Robinson, Marianne Berardi, and Henry Adams, who will “take you on a tour of the extraordinary, fantastical and surprising world of surrealism” at Heights Arts on Sunday at 3.- At Severance Music Center, The Cleveland Orchestra nears the end of its subscription season on Thursday at 7:30 with Mozart’s Serenade No. 10, “Gran Partita,” the Prelude and Liebestod from Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde, and Berg’s Violin Concerto with Lelia Josefowicz (repeated Friday at 7:30), and continues its run of Mozart’s The Magic Flute on Friday (repeated on Sunday at 3), staged by Nikolaus Habjan and featuring Julian Prégardien (Tamino), Ludwig Mittelhammer (Papageno), and Christina Landshamer (Pamina). Franz Welser-Möst is on the podium for both shows.- On Saturday at 7, a new series by the Cleveland Repertory Orchestra, Matthew Salvaggio, conductor & Kira McGirr, mezzo-soprano, concludes with music by Jessie Montgomery, Edward Elgar, and Barbara Harbach’s Symphony No. 10, “Symphony for Ferguson” at Rocky River Presbyterian.- And on Sunday at 6 at Praxis Fiber Workshop, CityMusic Chamber Series will wind its season down with music by Giovanni Battista Borghi, Franz Schubert, and George Onslow at Praxis Fiber Arts.