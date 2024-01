click to enlarge Heidi M. Rolf Griffin Cider House in Lakewood has been purchased by Buildings and Food.

- Buildings & Food has bought Griffin Cider House, which will close at the end of the month with an as-of-yet new concept opening from Will Hollingsworth and crew later this year.- Sauce the City at Re:Bar is now open.- Dining editor Doug Trattner this week reviewed Heritage Steak & Whiskey, Doug Petkovic's new modern steakhouse at Eton, and had nothing but good things to say.- Cleveland Pierogi Week is almost upon us. Be prepared.