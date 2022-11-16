Livewire: Charley Crockett, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Sorry and More Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through November

click to enlarge
THU 11/17
Credit: Bobby Cochran
Charley Crockett performs at House of Blues. See: Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Chloe Moriondo
This Detroit native started out by just plucking away on the ukulele and guitar in YouTube videos filmed in a bedroom. Thanks to appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show with James Corden, Moriondo’s profile has risen. The artist’s latest effort, Suckerpunch, includes jittery synth-pop numbers like “Fruity” and “Celebrity.” The singer-songwriter performs at 8 tonight at the Beachland Ballroom. Dreamer Isioma opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
FRI 11/18
Sorry
This indie rock band worked with Portishead’s Adrian Utley to complete its latest album, Anywhere but Here, an attempt to merge the sound of classic '70s songwriters while addressing feelings of anxiety and isolation. Songs such as the title feature angular guitars that speak to the uncertainty of the past two-and-a-half years. The group performs tonight at 7 at Mahall's 20 Lanes. Tickets cost $13.
13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.com
SAT 11/19
Ryan “Dr. F.” Farrell Recital
When the pandemic shut down touring, Mushroomhead's Ryan "Dr. F." Farrell went back to college to finish his Bachelor's degree in Music Composition at Cleveland State University. After finishing his Bachelor's, Farrell decided to get his Master's degree as well and "capitalize on the COVID downtime." Having finished his degree, his recital in composition for the Master of Music degree takes place at 7:30 tonight at Waetjen Auditorium on the CSU campus. Admission is free, and it's open to the public.
2121 Euclid Ave., 216-687-5018, csu.edu
The Lemonheads
Evan Dando brings his alt-rock act the Lemonheads to the Grog Shop tonight to perform their album It's a Shame About Ray in its entirety. Released way back in 1992, that album included radio hits such as the title track and a spirited cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson.” Public Squares and the Tufted Puffins open at 8:30.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Tim Mirth's Guitar Band
Inspired by both John Coltrane and Jimi Hendrix, local guitarist Tim Mirth recently released a live album featuring tunes by his former band Stellar Regions. The release even received a nice write-up in nice write-up in Psychedelic Baby magazine. Though that group has since dissolved, Mirth has recently formed a new group simply dubbed Tim Mirth's Guitar Band. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Bop Stop, and Mirth says a few Stellar Regions tunes will make their way into the set.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
Vola
This Danish-Swedish band blends electronic and progressive pop-tinged metal on its album Witness, a synth-heavy release that compares favorably to the like-minded Gothic rock act Evanescence. The band makes its debut in North America with this tour that brings it to the Foundry tonight at 8.
11729 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-555-6669, facebook.com/foundrycleveland
SUN 11/20
Mat Kearney
Singer-songwriter Mat Kearney began his music career after taking a trip to Nashville. He started just covering songs but discovered his real talent was writing and performing his own. He brings his acoustic tour to the Kent Stage tonight at 8.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
Steve Swell and Friends
Trombonist Steve Swell moved to New York in the mid-’70s to begin his illustrious career that includes tours and recordings with the likes of Tim Berne, Anthony Braxton, Cecil Taylor, John Zorn, Dave Burrell, Elliott Sharp, Rob Mazurek, Perry Robinson and Ken Vandermark. Swell brings a talented troupe of jazz musicians from Norway to the Beachland Tavern tonight for a show that begins at 8. Tickets cost $20.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
This year’s Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour will feature an updated presentation of Ghosts of Christmas Eve for the show’s first set. The second set will feature an assortment of other TSO hits. Expect the usual quotient of lasers and pyro during the highly theatrical performance. The veteran prog-rock act performs at 3 and 8 p.m. today at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.
229 East Front St., Youngstown, 330-746-5600, covellicentre.com
WED 11/23
Charley Crockett
"I'm Just a Clown," a single from The Man from Waco, the latest effort from alt-country singer-songwriter Charley Crockett, finds Crockett backed by spirited horns as he talks his way through the swinging tune. Expect to hear it and other tracks that draw from America's rich folk and country traditions when Crockett performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
FRI 11/25
An Evening with Harry Connick Jr.
The popular singer, pianist and actor brings his Holiday Celebration tour to town tonight. Expect to hear his take on Christmas tunes such as “(It Must've Been Ol') Santa Claus” and “When My Heart Finds Christmas" when he performs tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Papadosio
Ohio natives Papadosio have carved out a reputable niche in the jamtronica scene, and their arrival in Northeast Ohio is always welcome. These shows at the Masonic will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of To End the Illusion of Separation (commonly referred to as T.E.T.I.O.S.). Expect the band to play the album, which the band has just reissued on vinyl, from start to finish when it performs at 7 tonight and tomorrow night at the Masonic. Aqueous and Vibe & Direct open tonight’s show; Daily Bread and Barefuzz open tomorrow night’s show. Two-night passes are available.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
MON 11/28
Ali Gatie
Iraqi–Canadian singer Ali Gatie, who effortlessly fuses R&B and pop, secured a record deal with a major label in 2018 after releasing a series of successful singles. Gatie recently re-released his early singles on Who Hurt You?, a 23-song collection that shows his musical evolution. He performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
