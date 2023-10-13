Gio’s Pastaria, Haute Doughnuts to Open in Van Aken as Scorpacciata Pizza and Pasta Shops Set to Depart

Chef Zachary Ladner will lead the new additions at Market Hall

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 11:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Some changes coming to Van Aken District Market Hall. - Aerial Agents
Aerial Agents
Some changes coming to Van Aken District Market Hall.

It's been a busy summer at Van Aken District — and fall is bringing its own share of change. Before we get to the latest volley of news let's recap recent events.

In August, Dylan Fallon and Bac Nguyen opened an outpost of Ninja City in the Market Hall. The pair had spent considerable time and effort converting the former Domo Yakitori and Sushi space in the corner of the main hall into a user-friendly version of their flagship eatery in Gordon Square.

Related
Co-owner Dylan Fallon

Now Open: Ninja City in Market Hall at Van Aken District: "We wanted to bring as much of our full menu as possible."


One week after it was announced that Michael's Genuine was closing its doors after four years, partners Ben Bebenroth and Jonathan Bennett revealed their plans to open Boom's Pizza in the space. Fans of that great pie will have to wait until late spring or early summer to enjoy their first slice.

Related
Architect's rendering of Boom's Pizza Van Aken District

Boom's Pizza Announces East Side Location at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights: The team has just inked a deal for the recently vacated Michael’s Genuine space.


That same week, Forward Hospitality decided to shutter Shake It, a fast-casual burger concept that never took root, and Garden City, the rooftop cocktail bar above it. No news yet on who will snag that desirable up-and-down property.

Related
Shake It and Garden City at Van Aken District have closed.

Shake It and Garden City at Van Aken District Have Closed: Both of the establishments were operated by Forward Hospitality


Van Aken District is discriminating when it comes to food tenants, making sure that operators don't step on each other's toes in terms of offerings. Boom's Pizza likely would not have been welcome had it not been for the impending departure of Scorpacciata Pizza, a fixture in the Market Hall since 2018. Owner Peter Reuter will close both his pizza and pasta shops in the coming weeks in advance of his move to the former Larchmere Tavern property by Shaker Square.

Related
Former Larchmere Tavern to become Scorpacciata.

Scorpacciata Italian Restaurant to Open in Former Larchmere Tavern Spot: “We had a five-year plan in 2018 to have a brick-and-mortar," says owner Peter Reuter.


Stepping in to activate those two stalls is chef Zachary Ladner, who along with partner Carl Quagliata operates Paloma at Van Aken, Tutto Carne in Little Italy, Smokin Q's BBQ in Mayfield and the nearly 50-year-old Giovanni's in Beachwood. Following Scorpacciata Pasta's departure this weekend, Ladner will begin work converting the space to Gio's Pastaria, a "pasta-centric concept featuring all housemade pastas."

"We'll start with Roman-style and Northern Italian dishes and will roll out some Southern Italian pastas as the seasons change," the chef explains.

When it opens sometime next month, Gio's will offer a couple salads, approximately 10 pasta dishes and tiramiso.

When Scorpacciata Pizza decamps in December, Ladner and company will begin work on that space, with the goal of opening Haute Doughnuts sometime this winter.

"Every Saturday morning Carl would bring doughnuts into every restaurant," Ladner shares. "When he got sick a couple years ago, and everyone's morale was kind of down, I decided to start making doughnuts for the staff. Everybody really liked them and I just kept tweaking them with the idea of doing a doughnut concept one these days."

Haute will offer a large selection of fresh-fried, yeast-raised doughnuts (that just happen to be vegan), but also many that are filled or topped with non-vegan items.

"I feel like Van Aken District, especially the Market Hall, is a natural fit for doughnuts," he adds. "We have coffee right across from us and there's no real breakfast option like this in there."

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cleveland Classics: Little Bar is the Beloved Melting Pot of the City

By Douglas Trattner

Cleveland Classics: Little Bar is the Beloved Melting Pot of the City

Popular Indian Restaurant Paradise Biryani Pointe Opens Downtown Outpost Today at Carnegie Food Hub

By Douglas Trattner

Paradise Biryani Pointe opens today at the Carnegie Food Hub

First Look: Crumb & Spigot Lakewood, Opening Next Week

By Douglas Trattner

Crumb & Spigot in Lakewood will open next week.

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Crumb & Spigot Opens in Lakewood, Plus an Ode to Little Bar

By Vince Grzegorek

Crumb & Spigot in Lakewood will open next week.

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us