This Week in Cleveland Food News: A Bunch of Closings, a Bunch of Openings

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Sun, Jan 7, 2024 at 9:17 am

click to enlarge Never Say Dive in Old Brooklyn - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Never Say Dive in Old Brooklyn
January traditionally brings both good and bad tidings to Cleveland diners. The post-holiday slice of the calendar usually ushers in some openings and, of course, it's also a time when some struggling restaurants finally decide to close their doors. That's the case again this month. Here's what's happened so far.

- Say hello to Collision Bend's new taproom and kitchen in Euclid.

Related
Collision Bend to open production brewery in Euclid.

Collision Bend Production Facility in Euclid to Open Taproom Friday, Jan. 5: It includes a kitchen and will give the brewery the chance to experiment with new beers


- Say goodbye to Mojo, in news you might have missed over the break.

Related
Michael Herschman Has Closed Mojo in Cleveland Heights

Michael Herschman Has Closed Mojo in Cleveland Heights: In 2020, the chef revived the concept to replace Lopez


- Say hello to Never Say Dive, now open in Old Brooklyn.

Related
Never Say Dive in Old Brooklyn opens Jan. 5

First Look: Never Say Dive, Opening in Old Brooklyn on Friday, Jan. 5: Situated in a renovated 1920s-era tavern, the "high-low" concept offers beer, cocktails and food


- Say goodbye to Melt in Avon.

Related
Melt Bar and Grilled Has Closed its Avon Location

Melt Bar and Grilled Has Closed its Avon Location: This brings the total number of full-service Melts down to five


- Say hello to Banter, opening real soon in Gordon Square once again.

Related
Banter to open in Detroit Shoreway in early 2024.

First Look: Banter, Opening January 2024 in Gordon Square: It's been a little more than three years since the original closed


- Say goodbye to the Berea Depot.

Related
The Berea Depot

The Berea Depot Has Closed: The historic property was long home to the Pufferbelly restaurant.


- Say hello to Boss ChickNBeer's newest location down in Cuyahoga Falls.

Related
The famous sauceless wings at Boss ChicknBeer

Boss ChickNBeer in Cuyahoga Falls Opens Next Tuesday, Jan. 9: "Cuyahoga Falls is exactly the type of tight-knit community that the Boss Chicks look for when scouting new locations."


- And finally, Scene dining editor Doug Trattner's annual look at the Cleveland dining trends he's loving, and those that he could do with less of.

Related
Tita Flora's

Buy/Sell/Hold: A Survey of Cleveland Dining Trends as We Enter 2024: Enough with the smash burgers. But bring on the Filipino


About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
