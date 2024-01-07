This Week in Cleveland Food News: A Bunch of Closings, a Bunch of Openings

- Say hello to Collision Bend's new taproom and kitchen in Euclid.
- Say goodbye to Mojo, in news you might have missed over the break.
- Say hello to Never Say Dive, now open in Old Brooklyn.
- Say goodbye to Melt in Avon.
- Say hello to Banter, opening real soon in Gordon Square once again.
- Say goodbye to the Berea Depot.
- Say hello to Boss ChickNBeer's newest location down in Cuyahoga Falls.
- And finally, Scene dining editor Doug Trattner's annual look at the Cleveland dining trends he's loving, and those that he could do with less of.
