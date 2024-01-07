This Week in Cleveland Food News: A Bunch of Closings, a Bunch of Openings

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Never Say Dive in Old Brooklyn

January traditionally brings both good and bad tidings to Cleveland diners. The post-holiday slice of the calendar usually ushers in some openings and, of course, it's also a time when some struggling restaurants finally decide to close their doors. That's the case again this month. Here's what's happened so far.- Say hello to Collision Bend's new taproom and kitchen in Euclid.- Say goodbye to Mojo, in news you might have missed over the break.- Say hello to Never Say Dive, now open in Old Brooklyn.- Say goodbye to Melt in Avon.- Say hello to Banter, opening real soon in Gordon Square once again.- Say goodbye to the Berea Depot.- Say hello to Boss ChickNBeer's newest location down in Cuyahoga Falls.- And finally, Scene dining editor Doug Trattner's annual look at the Cleveland dining trends he's loving, and those that he could do with less of.