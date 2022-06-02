Livewire: 14 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in the Next Week, Including Kenny Chesney and War on Drugs

FRI 06/03
Flume
Flume (born Harley Streten) rose to prominence as a teenager after dropping his self-titled debut way back in 2012. In the two years that followed, Flume established himself as an international sensation thanks to his compelling live show and popular remixes of high-profile acts. With a new studio album, Palaces, just out, Flume comes to town tonight in support of the funk and electronica-driven release. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Magdalena Bay and Chrome Sparks open. Consult the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Halsey
Multi-platinum, genre-bending singer-songwriter Halsey comes to town tonight in support of their incredibly well-crafted new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Though many might consider Halsey a pop diva, the artist brings a punk rock energy to the stage. Expect a rousing, emotionally intense performance. The concert begins at 7 at Blossom. Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress open.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
SAT 06/04
Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town
Country music superstars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town bring their co-headlining Bandwagon Tour to Blossom tonight. Lambert has just released her eighth studio album, Palomino, a collection of twangy tunes that feature pop crossover potential. Little Big Town is still behind 2020's Nightfall. The concert begins at 7 at Blossom. Check the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Mess Esque
Mess Esque features music and instruments by Mick Turner (of Dirty Three), and words and voice by Helen Franzmann (McKisco). The tour that brings the duo to the Beachland Tavern tonight represents the group's first ever U.S. trek. The band's Velvet Underground-like tunes have a haunted quality to them that should translate live. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Beachland Tavern. Consult the venue's website for more info.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SUN 06/05
Modest Mouse
Indie rockers Modest Mouse released their latest album, the experimental The Golden Casket, to wide acclaim last year. Produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse’s studio in Portland, the album "hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science," as it's put in a press release. The band’s tour in support of the album arrives in town tonight; the concert begins at 7 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. The Cribs open the show. Check the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
MON 06/06
It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles starring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Joey Molland, Denny Laine and Jason Scheff
A talented group of musicians that includes Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Badfinger featuring Joey Molland, Denny Laine (founding member of the Moody Blues and Wings), and Jason Scheff (Chicago’s lead singer from 1985-2016) will pay tribute to the Beatles at tonight's show at Packard Music Hall in Warren. Expect to hear the performers play hits from their individual back catalogs alongside selected songs from the Beatles albums Rubber Soul and Revolver. The concert starts at 8. Check the venue's website for more info.
1703 Mahoning Ave., Warren, 330-841-2619, packardmusichall.com
Thrice and Bayside
These two veteran hard rock bands bring their co-headlining tour to House of Blues tonight. Thrice recently returned with the introspective new tune "Dead Wake," a song that starts with soft vocals and a tender melody before venturing into more typical hard rock territory. Formed some 20 years ago in Queens, New York, Bayside is still touring behind 2019’s Interrobang. Doors open at 6:30.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
TUE 06/07
Lord Huron
Indie rockers Lord Huron arrive at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight in support of last year's Long Lost, an album of beautiful downtempo ballads that’s received rave reviews. The concert begins at 6:30. Erin Rae opens the show. Check the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
THU 06/09
Kenny Chesney
While country music superstar Kenny Chesney is known for his stadium shows, the songwriter from East Tennessee also likes his amphitheater gigs. The jaunt that brings him to Blossom tonight is part of a special small hall summer tour. Chesney, the only country artist in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top 25 Live Artists in 25 Years, performs at 7:30 tonight at Blossom. Carly Pearce opens. Check the venue's website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Adekunle Gold
International Afropop star Adekunle Gold is considered an Afropop pioneer. Since releasing his first single "Sade," a love song which samples One Direction's "Story of My Life," Adekunle has gone on to release four albums, including 2016's Gold, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard World Albums Chart. His Catch Me If You Can — The Tour comes to town tonight. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at House of Blues Cambridge Room. Tickets cost $30.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
The War on Drugs
When indie rockers the War on Drugs played Cleveland in 2018, we wrote that the band successfully “toggled between raging walls of sound and somewhat calmer, more Americana-laced songs like ‘Arms Like Boulders’ and ‘Eyes to the Wind’ in delivering a great mid-summer show.” The group will likely be in good form again when it returns to town tonight. The concert begins at 6:30 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Lo Moon opens. Check the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Wet
New York-based Wet just released its third full-length album, Letter Blue. For the album, the group reunited with founding guitarist Marty Sulkow; the disc also features contributions from Toro y Moi's Chaz Bear, Buddy Ross (Frank Ocean's go-to keyboardist) and Dev Hynes. While possessing an edgy indie rock vibe, songs such as "Larabar" show off singer Kelly Zutrau's soulful voice. A new EP features five new tracks created in the same sonic universe as their latest full-length. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop. Hannah Jadagu opens.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
FRI 06/10
The Avett Brothers
The Avett Brothers entered the mainstream with their 2009 major label debut, I and Love and You, and the North Carolina group has continued to be a major draw ever since. While they don't have a new album to promote, expect them to draw a big crowd tonight. The concert begins at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Consult the venue's website for more info.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
Dave Matthews Band
When Dave Matthews Band visited Blossom back in 2018, we wrote that the veteran jam band delivered a "thrilling, high-energy show that was anchored splendidly by a sprawling 'Crush' and a 'Typical Situation' that moved through several distinct parts. Expect something similar tonight when the band returns to the venue. The concert begins at 7:30. Check the venue website for more info.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
