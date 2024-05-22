Livewire: 17 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through May

click to enlarge
THU 05/23
Stress Dolls
Credit: Mike Miller
Gary Clark Jr. brings his gritty blues jams to Jacobs Pavilion. See: Friday, May 24.
This Buffalo indie rock band worked with Cleveland-based producer Jim Wirt (Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, Incubus, Fiona Apple) on its new album, Queen of No. On tour to support the release, the band plays at 8 p.m. at the Beachland Tavern. Girl Cologne, Mosant and the Shoehorns open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
FRI 05/24
Gary Clark Jr.
On tour to support JPEG RAW, his first new album since 2019’s This Land, the celebrated blues singer-guitarist comes to Jacobs Pavilion tonight at 7. The ambitious album draws from jazz, world beat, rock, R&B, hip-hop and blues. Songs such as the noisy opener, "Maktub," feature gospel vocals and distorted guitars with inspirational vocals about unity and revolution.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
SAT 05/25
Laura Jane Grace
Earlier this year, inspirational punk rocker Laura Jane Grace released Laura Jane Grace released her latest effort, Hole in My Head, a collection of tunes that highlight '50s rock-influenced guitar riffs. Drive-By Truckers bassist Matt Patto guests on the album. On tour in support of the release, Grace performs tonight at 8 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Knocked Loose
Originally just a group of kids playing in their Kentucky hardcore/punk scene, Knocked Loose has crossed into the mainstream and garnered support from acts such as Demi Lovato, Post Malone and Ethel Caine. The group performs tonight at 6 at the Agora. Loathe, Show Me the Body and SPEED open.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
SUN 05/26
Lynne Arriale
Jazz pianist Lynne Arriale celebrates the release of her new album, Being Human, with tonight's show at the Bop Stop. The disc celebrates the ways that our lives are "enriched by acts of passion, courage, love, persistence, heart, soul, curiosity, faith and joy," reads a press release. Greta Thunberg, Amanda Gorman and Malala Yousafzai inspired the album.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
Diet Lite
This Milwaukee-based band has acquired a significant following in its hometown. The group recently played sold-out shows at venues such as the Vivarium and Turner Hall, both of which have capacities of several hundred. The group brings its 14-city tour to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Who Saved Who, Honey Pocket and Whiffler open. The gig begins at 8 p.m.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
X Ambassadors
X Ambassadors have had a busy year. They recently moved from their hometown of Ithaca, NY to Brooklyn, embarked on a global tour, and collaborated with acts such as Lizzo, Rihanna, the Weeknd and SZA. The group brings its Townie: North American Tour to House of Blues tonight at 6:30.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
TUE 05/28
Noah Kahan
This Vermont-based singer-songwriter has catapulted to fame thanks to the success of his single "Stick Season," a break-up ballad that shows off his brittle voice. Expect to hear it when Kahan performs tonight at 8 at Blossom as he brings his tour in support of his Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) collaboration series to town.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
WED 05/29
21 Savage
The American Dream Tour that brings rapper 21 Savage to Blossom tonight celebrates the release of the Grammy winner's third studio album of the same name which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, maintaining the spot for two weeks. This trek follows a busy 2023 that found the rapper touring across across North America, Europe, and the UK. The concert begins at 7.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Khruangbin
Earlier this year, Khruangbin released its new album, A LA SALA, their first LP in four years. The atmospheric album consists of stockpiled ideas originally set down as off-the-cuff recordings (voice-memos made at sound-checks and on long trips). The mostly instrumental group performs tonight at 7 at Jacobs Pavilion.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
THU 05/30
Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour
The Christian rock singer-songwriter brings her Kaleidoscope Tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The concert begins at 7 p.m., and Ellie Holcomb opens.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Maggie Rose
Since her breakout a few years ago, singer-songwriter Maggie Rose has shared the stage with artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Heart, Joan Jett, Marcus King, the Mavericks, Fitz & The Tantrums, Kingfish and the Revivalists. Currently prepping a new studio album, she also hosts her own podcast, Salute the Songbird, which is now in its fourth season. She performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
FRI 05/31
Dru Hill
Founded in Baltimore back in 1992, this R&B group has somehow survived all the ups and downs of the music industry to still tour and record. The group's biggest hits came in the '90s when collaborations with Redman and Ja Rule topped the charts. It comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show
Gruff-voiced country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton brings his All-American Road Show back to Blossom. The prolific Stapleton teamed up with uber-producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, Take That, Rival Sons and Zayn Malik) for his latest effort, Higher, another collection of carefully crafted introspective tunes. Singer-songwriter Marcus King and the War & Treaty open.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
SAT 06/01
Toronzo Cannon & the Chicago Way
This Chicago bus driver has become the latest highly rated blues export from the Windy City. Unhappy at being told to keep his opinions to himself, Cannon uses his latest album, the aptly titled Shut Up & Play!, to express his views about the world. He comes to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 8 in support of the album.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
NEEDTOBREATHE and Judah and the Lion
Formed in South Carolina in 2001, NEEDTOBREATHE has garnered two billion career streams and scored multi-platinum chart topping hits. One particularly popular anthem, the gospel-inspired “Brother,” pairs the group with singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw. The group brings its co-headlining tour with indie rockers Judah & the Lion to Blossom. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Tank R&B Money Tour 2024
R&B superstar Tank will draw upon two decades worth of material for tonight's show that pairs him with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas. The concert begins at 8 at the Akron Civic Theatre.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com
