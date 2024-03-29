This Week in Cleveland Food News: Batuqui's Big Move, Toast Closes and More

- When does spring start? There's a good argument that it's when Scooter's Dawg House opens its doors, which it will this weekend.
- Toast is toast in Gordon Square come April 3.
- Phoenix Coffee will close its Warehouse District cafe after this weekend, though it will offer expanded hours at its other downtown location on East 9th going forward.
- A change at Re:Bar, with Sauce the City out and The Kitchen in.
- Our review of Tutto Carne, which offers service to match its fine-dining decadence.
- The former Mojo space in Cleveland Heights has been claimed.
- And, in case you somehow missed it, RH Cleveland, The Gallery at Pinecrest is now open.
