This Week in Cleveland Food News: Batuqui's Big Move, Toast Closes and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Mar 29, 2024 at 3:14 pm

Batuqui will be saying goodbye to its current home in Larchmere, but the move is a positive one
Scene archives
Batuqui will be saying goodbye to its current home in Larchmere, but the move is a positive one
- Everyone loves the charming, cozy atmosphere at Batuqui in Larchmere, but owners Carla Batista and Gustavo Nogueira say they've outgrown the space and will be moving. Luckily, it's just a few doors down and to a beautiful old church. All the details here.


- When does spring start? There's a good argument that it's when Scooter's Dawg House opens its doors, which it will this weekend.


- Toast is toast in Gordon Square come April 3.


- Phoenix Coffee will close its Warehouse District cafe after this weekend, though it will offer expanded hours at its other downtown location on East 9th going forward.


- A change at Re:Bar, with Sauce the City out and The Kitchen in.


- Our review of Tutto Carne, which offers service to match its fine-dining decadence.


- The former Mojo space in Cleveland Heights has been claimed.


- And, in case you somehow missed it, RH Cleveland, The Gallery at Pinecrest is now open.

March 27, 2024

