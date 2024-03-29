This Week in Cleveland Food News: Batuqui's Big Move, Toast Closes and More

click to enlarge Scene archives Batuqui will be saying goodbye to its current home in Larchmere, but the move is a positive one

- Everyone loves the charming, cozy atmosphere at Batuqui in Larchmere, but owners Carla Batista and Gustavo Nogueira say they've outgrown the space and will be moving. Luckily, it's just a few doors down and to a beautiful old church. All the details here.- When does spring start? There's a good argument that it's when Scooter's Dawg House opens its doors, which it will this weekend.- Toast is toast in Gordon Square come April 3.- Phoenix Coffee will close its Warehouse District cafe after this weekend, though it will offer expanded hours at its other downtown location on East 9th going forward.- A change at Re:Bar, with Sauce the City out and The Kitchen in.- Our review of Tutto Carne, which offers service to match its fine-dining decadence.- The former Mojo space in Cleveland Heights has been claimed.- And, in case you somehow missed it, RH Cleveland, The Gallery at Pinecrest is now open.